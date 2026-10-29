Storms Forecast For Key States On Election Day, May Impact Turnout

Stormy weather is expected to hit Central U.S. states on Election Day, with forecasters warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds in areas that are home to some of the most competitive races this cycle. According to the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center, states like Texas, Kansas, and Iowa could experience severe conditions that may make it harder for voters to reach the polls on Tuesday.

Forecasters predict a line of thunderstorms stretching from Texas through Missouri, while the upper Midwest, including Iowa, is forecast for dreary rainfall. The Plains states, including Kansas, Colorado, and Nebraska, are expected to see high winds, with gusts possibly reaching over 50 miles an hour.

A CNN Weather report predicts that widespread rain is increasingly likely from the Great Lakes and Upper Midwest down to the western Gulf Coast. While the heaviest rainfall is expected in Iowa and parts of Kansas and Texas, Michigan and Ohio may also see showers, though the timing remains uncertain.

With more than 41 million voters having already cast early ballots nationwide, the impact of Election Day weather will be felt mostly by those planning to vote in person on Tuesday (November 3). In Texas, early ballots already make up over 70% of 2022 turnout, but for those who have not yet voted in states requiring in-person Election Day voting, the storms could cause delays or lower turnout.

Forecasters caution that the precise timing and severity of the storms could change as new data emerges over the weekend. Still, they are confident that a significant storm system will move from the West Coast and impact the central states on Election Day.