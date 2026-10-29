Tia Kemp Responds After 50 Cent Gets Temporary Restraining Order Against Her

50 Cent sought the restraining order before he filed a $6 million lawsuit against Kemp for allegedly targeting his son in multiple social posts. He accused Kemp of spreading "highly offensive" claims about his 14-year-old son, Sire, across multiple platforms. One of her comments included allegations that Sire contracted autism because of sexual acts his mother, Daphne Joy, allegedly did while she was pregnant with him. She also allegedly shared an image of Sire and Joy while claiming the child is "on the spectrum." He also claimed Kemp called him "slow" and alleged he "can't talk" during an October 25 interview.



“Ms. Kemp shamelessly used the label ‘on the spectrum’ as a pejorative slur hurled at a child to humiliate him and his family. But autism is not shameful,” 50 Cent’s lawyers argued. “What is shameful is fabricating a diagnosis for a private child, inventing a sexually degrading cause for it, and broadcasting both to a mass audience.”



Kemp received a cease-and-desist letter from Fif's lawyers before she was sued. In response to the restraining order, the 49-year-old, who shares a 21-year-old son with Rick Ross, called 50 Cent a "rat" and continued to hurl insults at him and his family.



"Hurtis & Lil Sleezer Lil boy who mommy is a Skeezer... Maya Angelou," she wrote in her Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 28.



Kemp began targeting 50 Cent and his family after the New York native commented on her and Rick Ross' 21-year-old son's legal issues. The G-Unit founder made fun of William Roberts III after he was allegedly pistol-whipped. In his post, 50 Cent claimed the suspect, Don Roberts (no relation), was innocent. He also shared a video of Roberts thanking Fif for his support.

