Trump Rallies Supporters In Chillicothe, Ohio

President Donald Trump rallied supporters in Chillicothe, Ohio, on Wednesday (October 28), urging them to vote in the upcoming midterm elections. Speaking to a crowd of about 2,500 at the Shoemaker Center on the Ohio University Chillicothe campus, Trump praised Republican candidates, including Senator Jon Husted and gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who are both in tight races.

Trump highlighted Husted's accomplishments, stating, "He's gone to Washington and in a short time he's become one of the most respected senators." He also joked about Husted's physique, saying, "I tapped him on the shoulder and it was like hitting a piece of steel." According to 10TV, Husted is running against former Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown.

Ramaswamy, who is facing Democrat Amy Acton in the governor's race, has been criticized for a controversial ad featuring Acton's estranged mother. Trump defended Ramaswamy, saying, "The mother said that Amy Acton, the daughter, is a liar, that she's no good, that she lied about the opponent. How the hell is that his problem?" The Newark Advocate reports that Ramaswamy did not mention the ad during his speech but criticized Acton's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump also touted economic gains in Ohio, mentioning the return of paper production to Chillicothe by the U.S. Paper Mill Company. He promised to consider placing the U.S. Space Academy in Ohio if Husted wins re-election.

The rally in Ohio is part of Trump's final push to support Republican candidates ahead of the midterm elections. Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama is campaigning in Georgia for Democratic candidates, including Senator Jon Ossoff and gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms, according to NBC News.