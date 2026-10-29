Trump To Campaign In Florida Friday

President Donald Trump will visit Daytona Beach, Florida, on Friday (October 30) to support Republican candidates ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections. Trump will rally for Byron Donalds, the Republican candidate for governor, who is facing Democrat David Jolly. The race is considered competitive, although Donalds is slightly favored, according to Gray DC.

Trump will also campaign for Ashley Moody, who is running in a special election to retain her Senate seat against Democratic Socialist Angie Nixon. Moody was appointed to the Senate by Governor Ron DeSantis in 2025 after Marco Rubio became Secretary of State. The rally will take place at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, which is in the district of freshman Rep. Randy Fine. Florida recently redrew its congressional map, and Republicans currently hold 20 of the state's 28 House seats.

Local protest groups are planning to demonstrate against Trump's visit. The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that groups like Just Us Volusia and Volusia Democratic Socialists of America are organizing protests outside the rally venue. They express concerns about the impact of the event on local businesses, particularly during the Halloween weekend.

The rally is part of Trump's broader campaign tour across several battleground states, including Georgia, Michigan, Mississippi, Texas, and South Carolina, as he seeks to bolster Republican support before the elections. The outcome of the governor's race and the Senate special election in Florida will significantly influence state policies, from hurricane recovery funding to red tide research, as noted by WENG Radio.