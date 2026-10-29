WalletHub Ranks Florida Among Worst States For Jobs

By iHeartRadio

October 29, 2026

US-ECONOMY-EMPLOYMENT
Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP / Getty Images

Florida has been ranked as one of the worst states for jobs, according to a new report by WalletHub. The Sunshine State placed 47th overall and 49th specifically for its job market, based on factors such as job opportunities, employment growth, wages, and unemployment. This comes despite Florida's unemployment rate dropping for the fourth consecutive month to 4.4% in September, which is still slightly above the national rate of 4.2%.

ABC7 reports that WalletHub's analysis compared all 50 states across 33 key indicators of job-market strength, opportunity, and economic health. Nebraska was ranked as the best state for jobs, while West Virginia was identified as the worst.

The report highlights the challenges faced by job seekers in Florida, despite the state's improving unemployment figures. The findings underscore the complex dynamics of the job market, where factors beyond unemployment rates, such as job availability and wage levels, play a crucial role in determining the overall job market health.

For more detailed insights and to view the full report, visit WalletHub's website.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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