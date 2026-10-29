War Secretary Pete Hegseth Fires Pentagon Strategist Over Iran, Ukraine Leak Allegations

Pete Hegseth, the Secretary of War, has fired Army Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia, one of the Pentagon's top military strategists, following allegations that Sylvia leaked classified information about the Iran war, Russia’s war in Ukraine, and other sensitive matters to journalists. The firing, which occurred earlier this week, comes as the Pentagon investigates a series of leaks that have troubled senior military leadership and prompted new restrictions on press access.

A Department of War official stated that Sylvia failed three polygraph examinations related to alleged disclosures of classified information. The investigation has now been referred to the Department of Justice for further action.

Sylvia was accused of meeting journalists outside the Pentagon to leak information after Hegseth imposed new rules requiring reporters to be escorted inside the building. The official explained, "The extent of the leaking became so critical that Secretary Hegseth took immediate action and fired Sylvia in order to protect national security." Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell added, “Anyone who compromises sensitive national security information puts the lives of our Warriors at risk and undermines every military operation that keeps our country safe.”

Sylvia, who had served as director of the Joint Staff’s Directorate for Strategy, Plans and Policy (known as the J5), was removed from his position and retired from the Army. The J5 is responsible for developing military strategy and policy recommendations for the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Hegseth’s decision followed a loss of confidence in Sylvia, and that he is the second general ousted from the J5 post under Hegseth.

The Pentagon emphasized that Sylvia was not a central planner for the Iran war, with that responsibility falling to U.S. Central Command and its commander, Admiral Brad Cooper. The investigation into unauthorized disclosures is ongoing, and no replacement for Sylvia has been announced as the Pentagon continues its wider shake-up of military leadership.