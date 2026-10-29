Watch: Gene Simmons Reveals Why KISS Called It Quits On Touring

Gene Simmons revealed why KISS decided to leave the stage on their own terms rather than risk tarnishing the band’s legendary live reputation.

The iconic rocker discussed the group’s farewell tour and upcoming documentary, End of the Road, on NewsNation’s The Hill.

“Every show I had to spit fire ... fly through the air, keep my tongue out all the time,” the musician told the outlet on Wednesday (Oct. 28), describing the physical demands of performing in heavy armor and seven-inch platform boots for two hours.

Simmons emphasized that the choice was ultimately about respecting the fans.

“You’ve got to respect the fans enough to know when to get off that stage,” he admitted.

The frontman also explained that KISS formed to bring more “bombast” and “spectacle” to live music, delivering the kind of over-the-top performances the band members wanted to see themselves.

The upcoming project, which premieres Nov. 19, will chronicle the rock group's farewell tour.

Watch the interview below.