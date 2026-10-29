Watch: Pete Townshend Admits Someone 'Always' Wanted Him To Leave The Who

Pete Townshend opened up about how his friendship with late Faces musician Ronnie Lane influenced his relationship with The Who.

In a new interview with Classic Album Review, the 81-year-old rocker recalled how Lane, his collaborator on the 1977 album Rough Mix, encouraged him to leave the legendary band.

“He was always a great, great encouragement, and he always wanted me to leave The Who,” Townshend told the outlet. “He’s not the only one! You know, there were many people close to me that felt the same way.”

The musician explained that pressure to pursue a solo career while continuing to work with the group eventually left him juggling two demanding recording commitments.

“I ended up with a solo deal and a big Who deal, and not enough time to write all the songs,” Townshend admitted.

While the rocker stopped short of blaming rock music for the end of his first marriage, he acknowledged its demands took a toll.

“I think my marriage, I’m not going to say it was a casualty of rock and roll ‘cause I think that would be wrong,” he said. “But it was certainly a casualty of what rock and roll demands.”

Watch the interview below.