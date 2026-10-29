Whistleblower Claims DEA Left Fentanyl On Streets

A whistleblower complaint by DEA Special Agent David Howell alleges that the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) allowed fentanyl to reach the streets to build larger cases against traffickers. According to PBS NewsHour, Howell claims that this practice, known as "walking" the drug, was pushed by higher-ups despite the drug's lethality.

The DEA reportedly monitored shipments of fentanyl pills without seizing them, as federal prosecutors aimed to target major drug traffickers. This tactic has been criticized as a dangerous gamble with public safety, potentially violating Justice Department rules designed to protect the public. Howell stated, "We poisoned our community to make cases," and noted that the DEA's actions resulted in fatalities.

The U.S. Justice Department is investigating Howell's complaint, while New Mexico is suing the federal government over a surge in fentanyl overdoses. The National News Desk reports that the DEA's strategy involved allowing shipments to go unseized to gather intelligence and prosecute larger organizations, a method defended by former U.S. Attorney Alex Uballez.

DEA spokesperson Amanda Wozniak stated that the investigative decisions were lawful and consistent with department guidance. However, Howell's allegations have drawn comparisons to the "Operation Fast and Furious" scandal, where firearms were allowed to be trafficked to trace them to cartel leaders.

Despite the DEA's assurances, records show that agents had detailed intelligence on drug deliveries, including precise pill counts. For instance, agents monitored a transaction in Albuquerque in June 2023 involving 74,000 pills, which were not seized. Howell's whistleblower complaint, filed in 2023, highlighted these issues, and he faced repercussions, including desk duty and being barred from testifying in federal court.

The Justice Department's Office of Professional Responsibility concluded that the DEA's actions posed no specific danger to public health. However, Howell and others continue to question the agency's tactics and their impact on communities.