WNBA Finals Game 6 Scheduled For Thursday Afternoon

The WNBA is facing criticism for scheduling Game 6 of the Finals between the Golden State Valkyries and the Atlanta Dream on a Thursday afternoon. The game will tip off at 12:30 p.m. Eastern at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The Valkyries lead the series 3-2, and a win would secure their first championship. If the Dream win, a decisive Game 7 will be played on Saturday.

The game was originally set for 8 p.m. but was rescheduled to accommodate an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Cleveland Cavaliers, which will now start at 8 p.m. According to the Tribune Ledger News, the teams' owners had raised concerns about potential scheduling conflicts two months ago, but those concerns were not adequately addressed.

Golden State Valkyries guard Veronica Burton humorously suggested fans "call in sick" to watch the game, while forward Kiah Stokes joked about faking a cough. Atlanta Dream coach Karl Smesko expressed disappointment over the timing, saying, "I hope everybody gets to see it, somehow. I know for some people, it's not realistic."

The scheduling conflict arose because the Dream wanted to play at State Farm Arena to accommodate a larger crowd, as their usual home, Gateway Center Arena, seats only 3,500. The WNBA, NBA, and the teams involved explored various options, but a suitable alternative could not be found.

The WNBA has seen significant growth this season, with record attendance and viewership. Despite the scheduling issues, the league hopes the focus remains on the exciting conclusion of the Finals.