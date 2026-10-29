Zombie-Costumed Man Arrested After Austin Coffee Shop Stabbing

A man dressed in a zombie costume was arrested after allegedly stabbing two people at the Buzz Mill coffee shop in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday night (October 28). Police identified the suspect as Shankar Temple Grace, age 20, who now faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Austin Police Department.

Officers responded to a call about a disturbance at the Buzz Mill on Town Creek Drive at around 8:54 p.m. They found two people with stab wounds. Emergency responders transported both victims to a hospital. According to police, one of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, while the other had less serious wounds. Both are now reported to be in stable condition, CBS Austin reported.

A witness told police that the attacker was wearing a zombie costume and makeup. Police said Grace fled the scene in a pickup truck, crashing into an unoccupied Tesla Cybertaxi before escaping on foot. Officers later found and arrested him on a walking trail near Rosewood and Chestnut avenues, KXAN Austin reported.

People at the coffee shop said the man had caused disturbances there before Wednesday night, though police did not provide details about previous incidents. Detectives are investigating whether Grace knew the victims and are asking anyone with information to contact the Aggravated Assault Unit of the Austin Police Department.

As of midnight Wednesday, charges had not been formally filed, and authorities had not released further details about the circumstances of the attack or the identities of the victims, according to KXAN Austin.