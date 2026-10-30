BigXthaPlug Drops New Album 'Better Over Time' W/ Fridayy, Loe Shimmy & More

Earlier this week, the 28-year-old artist and UnitedMasters teamed up to host a series of exclusive album listening events and watch parties for his short film inspired by the album. Fans in major cities across the country, including Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, and Charlotte, gathered to hear the album and view his exclusive short film. He even surprised loyal fans during one of the events in his hometown of Dallas.



BigXthaPlug has been promoting his upcoming album for the past several months. He first teased the tracklist in July and followed up with a preview of a song from the project. He first teased the album's first single, "Lite" featuring Belly Gang Kushington, in August and used the mugshot from his recent arrest as the cover photo. He also debuted his single "Burn" with Ava Max on iHeartRadio.



Listen to BigXThaPlug's new album Better Over Time on iHeartRadio now!