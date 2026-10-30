David Archuleta Kicks Off Festive Season Early With New Holiday Album 'Warm Me Up'

David Archuleta is getting an early start to the festive season thanks to his new holiday album Warm Me Up.

Archuleta released his new album Warm Me Up on Thursday (October 30), a 12-track project that includes Archuleta's takes on some beloved holiday classics as well as new tracks like the Spanglish Christmas song "Nochebuena" and a collab with fellow American Idol alum Jordin Sparks called "Wish at the Top of My List." It also includes remastered versions of "Christmas Every Day" and "Winter in the Air," both of which were featured on his last holiday album, 2018's Winter in the Air.

In addition to the new album, Archuleta also dropped an "upbeat and flirty" music video for the title track, directed by Joseph Adivari and choreographed by Olivia Cava. Described as a "pop holiday song" in a press release, the video for "Warm Me Up" matches the "playful" energy of the track with Archuleta dancing around as snow swirls down around him.

Archuleta is gearing up to take his holiday album on the road next month with the Warm Me Up Tour. Kicking off in Salt Lake City on November 28 and taking the musician to 14 cities around North America, the tour promises "a full Christmas set" of new songs combined with his own holiday tunes and classic tracks that have become a festive staple for many. For more information about the tour or to purchase tickets, visit his website.

You can listen to Archuleta's new album Warm Me Up on iHeartRadio.