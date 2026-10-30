Demi Lovato & Selena Gomez Reveal They Once 'Crashed A Prom'

Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez are looking back at some of the most memorable moments of their friendship.

The longtime friends appeared together in a new YouTube video for Rare Beauty called "Life in Selfies" when they were shown a photo of them on the red carpet of their 2009 Disney movie Princess Protection Program, per People. While they seemingly had a fun time at the film's premiere, they kept the party going even later.

"Do you remember we crashed a prom after that night," Lovato said, causing Gomez to explain that she "totally forgot that."

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer said that there had been a prom going on next door when she and her friend "decided to crash it," with Gomez hilariously quipping, "because why wouldn't we?"

Neither Lovato nor Gomez had ever been to a prom at the time but wanted to see what it was about so, as Gomez put it, "we intruded on someone else's prom."

"I'm sure we made their day," Lovato added.

Their conversation is part of a "nostalgic" new "Still Making Each Other Blush" campaign for Rare Beauty, with Gomez collaborating with Lovato on the brand's new "Delena Soft Pinch Blush Bundle."

"The experiences I've shared with Demi are truly unique," Gomez said. "Coming together for this campaign was a beautiful reminder of that history and a chance to celebrate who we are today. One and the same... always."