DOJ Ramps Up Alaska Ballot Investigation

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is intensifying its investigation into allegations of ballot stacking against Alaska's Democratic Senate candidate, Mary Peltola. The DOJ has issued numerous subpoenas related to claims that Peltola's campaign recruited a candidate with the same name as her opponent, Republican Senator Dan S. Sullivan, to confuse voters and dilute the GOP vote.

According to a report by The New York Times, the presence of a candidate named Daniel J. Sullivan on the ballot prompted the DOJ to file a lawsuit, arguing it unfairly benefits Peltola. Subpoenas have been sent to Peltola's campaign offices and those of Daniel J. Sullivan, as reported by NBC News.

Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy has also ordered a state investigation into whether Peltola's campaign violated state law. "Alaskans have a fundamental right to vote for the candidate they actually intend to support," Dunleavy stated in a social media post. "Deliberately tricking voters into casting their ballots for someone else strikes at the integrity of our elections."

The House Oversight Committee has launched its own investigation into the matter. President Donald Trump commented on the situation via a Truth Social post, suggesting that Peltola should face consequences for the alleged scheme.

Peltola has denied any involvement, stating she "knew nothing about any other candidate on the ballot except for me and the incumbent." Her campaign has also denied the allegations reported by the Times.