Escaped Tennessee Murderer Linked To Wisconsin Bank Heist

The search for escaped Tennessee murderer Jacob Morley has expanded as authorities investigate his possible involvement in a bank robbery in Deerfield, Wisconsin. Morley, 28, escaped from the Northwest Correctional Complex in Lake County, Tennessee, on Sunday night while serving a life sentence for the 2022 murder of Cody Birchfield. He is now on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's (TBI) Most Wanted list, with a $17,500 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Morley allegedly stole a white Ford truck after his escape, which was found abandoned in Marion, Illinois, early Monday. Surveillance footage shows the truck was left there around 4:40 a.m., nearly 30 hours before police discovered it, according to ABC7 Chicago.

Authorities are now examining a possible link between Morley and a robbery at the Bank of Deerfield on Tuesday. During the robbery, two employees were restrained, and the suspect fled in a stolen Lincoln MKZ, which was later found abandoned. The Dane County Sheriff's Office has not ruled out Morley as a suspect, and the TBI is tracking the incident, though no formal connection has been established.

The escape has raised concerns about public safety, especially for Birchfield's family, who are worried about their safety and want the focus to remain on Birchfield's life. "Above all, we want Cody to be remembered not for the tragedy of his death, but for the warmth, kindness, and decency of his life," a cousin told CNN.

Authorities urge anyone with information on Morley's whereabouts to contact the TBI or call 911. The U.S. Marshals Service and state authorities are actively involved in the search, and the investigation continues to evolve as new leads are pursued.