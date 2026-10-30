Jennifer Lopez's New Single 'Proof Of Love' Is 'Happy Dance Song' About Grief

Jennifer Lopez is exploring the complexities of love and grief in her new single "Proof of Love."

In a new interview with Variety published on Wednesday (October 29), Lopez shared some insight in the the inspiration for her new song "Proof of Love," which will be included as a bonus track on the forthcoming November vinyl release of her 2011 album Love?, per People.

"It's really a beautiful song about this kind of duality," she said. "It's this happy dance song, and these are the things that are the proof of love. One of them is pain and grief when someone's gone. You feel pain and grief. That's really proof of love."

She added, "I wanted to make that a happy thing. I wanted to make that a marker instead of this devastating thing."

Elsewhere in the interview, Lopez explained how her kids going off to college has had a positive impact on her music. The Kiss of the Spider Woman actress shares 18-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony,

"They take up such a big part of your brain for so long, and when they're gone, which is devastating and sad and scary, you're facing a life that's totally different now, and you're like, 'What am I going to do with this space and this time?'" she said. "For me, I just went back in the studio. I've written some of the best songs that I've ever written, and I'm really excited."