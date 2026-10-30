Kirk Franklin Releases His New Album 'I Am What I Am' W/ GloRilla & More
By Tony M. Centeno
October 30, 2026
Kirk Franklin's most anticipated album is here.
On Friday, October 30, the seasoned gospel singer-songwriter delivered his new album, I Am What I Am via Fo Yo Soul Recordings/Tribl Music Group. Franklin's first-ever double album includes 14 songs in total, including his smash hit "This Time" featuring GloRilla. The upbeat track samples Mandrill's 1972 classic "Children of the Sun," which was also used in the late Shawty Lo's smash hit "Dey Know." Franklin previewed the song earlier this week on Joe & Jada and debuted it in full on The Breakfast Club during DJ Envy's People's Choice Mix.
"It's just important for people to still see both sides of me, to be able to see the duality of my heart, to be able to see the duality of what I love to do," Franklin told The Grio. "[It gives] everyone all of Kirk at one time."
Kirk Franklin's new double album features 14 tracks, with seven studio songs inspired by contemporary gospel sounds and seven live tracks consisting of traditional gospel music featuring Karen Clark Sheard and Tim Rogers. The first volume features other collaborations with Jelly Roll, Davido, and Tobe Nwigwe.
Watch Kirk Franklin talk about his new album with Angie Martinez below. Listen to I Am What I Am on iHeartRadio now!