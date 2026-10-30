Kirk Franklin Releases His New Album 'I Am What I Am' W/ GloRilla & More

By Tony M. Centeno

October 30, 2026

Kirk Franklin
Photo: Getty Images

Kirk Franklin's most anticipated album is here.

On Friday, October 30, the seasoned gospel singer-songwriter delivered his new album, I Am What I Am via Fo Yo Soul Recordings/Tribl Music Group. Franklin's first-ever double album includes 14 songs in total, including his smash hit "This Time" featuring GloRilla. The upbeat track samples Mandrill's 1972 classic "Children of the Sun," which was also used in the late Shawty Lo's smash hit "Dey Know." Franklin previewed the song earlier this week on Joe & Jada and debuted it in full on The Breakfast Club during DJ Envy's People's Choice Mix.

"It's just important for people to still see both sides of me, to be able to see the duality of my heart, to be able to see the duality of what I love to do," Franklin told The Grio. "[It gives] everyone all of Kirk at one time."

Kirk Franklin's new double album features 14 tracks, with seven studio songs inspired by contemporary gospel sounds and seven live tracks consisting of traditional gospel music featuring Karen Clark Sheard and Tim Rogers. The first volume features other collaborations with Jelly Roll, Davido, and Tobe Nwigwe.

Watch Kirk Franklin talk about his new album with Angie Martinez below. Listen to I Am What I Am on iHeartRadio now!

Kirk Franklin
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices