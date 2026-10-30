Kirk Franklin Releases His New Album 'I Am What I Am' W/ GloRilla & More

"It's just important for people to still see both sides of me, to be able to see the duality of my heart, to be able to see the duality of what I love to do," Franklin told The Grio. "[It gives] everyone all of Kirk at one time."



Kirk Franklin's new double album features 14 tracks, with seven studio songs inspired by contemporary gospel sounds and seven live tracks consisting of traditional gospel music featuring Karen Clark Sheard and Tim Rogers. The first volume features other collaborations with Jelly Roll, Davido, and Tobe Nwigwe.



Watch Kirk Franklin talk about his new album with Angie Martinez below. Listen to I Am What I Am on iHeartRadio now!