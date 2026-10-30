Lil Baby Discusses His Stance On Gunna For The First Time In Years
By Tony M. Centeno
October 30, 2026
Lil Baby says he might not rock with Gunna anymore, but he's willing to play it cool for the fans.
The Georgia native discussed his stance on his former collaborator during an interview with Popcast on Friday, October 30. During the conversation, host Joe Coscarelli mentioned Young Thug and Gunna's legal case involving Young Stoner Life and recalled how Baby was thrown into the middle of the discourse. He asked Baby what his relationships with both rappers look like today, even after the legal drama had subsided.
“I think everybody, and I say that as a whole, whether I like them or they like me, is that we all gon' be on personal vibes," Baby replied.
Lil Baby opens up about his relationship with Young Thug & Gunna, explaining that despite any conflicts, he’ll always have respect for them for being the face of Atlanta rap, and says he wants to recreate those old vibes in Atlanta again 🤝👀— Slime🐍 (@ItsKingSlime) October 30, 2026
“We can not like each other, but we… pic.twitter.com/qVqyyIY7Qh
“We can not like each other, but we gonna play cool for y’all," he continued. "It's like an unspoken thing. It's a new thing now where I see people going at each other. We ain't really on that. We got a problem. We can handle our problem off the internet, in person, just us. At the end of the day, we still for the town, like Atlanta. For us to go at it, no matter who's winning or whatever the case may be, it makes us look bad as a whole. So I'd rather have that beef or problem personally.
Lil Baby and Gunna fell out not long after the "Drip Too Hard" rapper entered an Alford plea in the YSL RICO case involving Young Thug and other members of his record label. Once Gunna was released from custody, Baby and other rappers close to Thug believed Wunna had snitched to get out of jail. Although Gunna never took the stand during the trial, the snitching allegations continued to follow him. Some fans even believe that Baby took jabs at Gunna in his music over the past couple of years.
Listen to the entire conversation below.