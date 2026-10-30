LL COOL J Announces Rock The Bells Las Vegas Residency In 2027

“Hip-hop started in a few neighborhoods in New York, and now it belongs to the whole world. Along the way it changed rock, R&B, pop, soul, dance music, all of it,” LL COOL J said in a statement. “Rock The Bells celebrates everybody who was part of that story. This isn’t me doing a show in Vegas. It’s all of us.”



LL's residency will bring the magic of his Rock The Bells festivals and cruises to Las Vegas for a limited time. It will be a high-energy celebration of hip-hop culture with artists from different generations and genres on the stage with him. Of course, fans will also get to see him perform songs from his extensive catalog, from his debut album to his latest project, THE FORCE.



Presales for Citi and AAdvantage cardholders begin today, followed by MGM Rewards, Live Nation, and Ticketmaster presales on October 31. General ticket sales will open on November 2 at 10 a.m. PT.