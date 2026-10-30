LL COOL J Announces Rock The Bells Las Vegas Residency In 2027
By Tony M. Centeno
October 30, 2026
LL COOL J is bringing Rock The Bells to Sin City for his first-ever Las Vegas residency.
On Thursday, October 29, the veteran MC announced plans to take over Las Vegas for his debut residency called "Rock The Bells: The Residency." LL COOL J's string of performances will go down next summer at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The performances will be split between May and July, with dates on May 15, 16, 19, 21, and 22, and July 9, 10, 11, 14, 16, and 17. Each show will begin at 8 p.m. and will feature special guests.
Just Announced! LL Cool J invites you to Rock The Bells The Residency. An all-star celebration of the music that moves the world at Dolby Live at Park MGM May 15 – 22 & July 9 – 17. Get your tickets Monday at 10 AM PT. pic.twitter.com/VBuntvJsyF— Park MGM (@parkmgm) October 29, 2026
“Hip-hop started in a few neighborhoods in New York, and now it belongs to the whole world. Along the way it changed rock, R&B, pop, soul, dance music, all of it,” LL COOL J said in a statement. “Rock The Bells celebrates everybody who was part of that story. This isn’t me doing a show in Vegas. It’s all of us.”
LL's residency will bring the magic of his Rock The Bells festivals and cruises to Las Vegas for a limited time. It will be a high-energy celebration of hip-hop culture with artists from different generations and genres on the stage with him. Of course, fans will also get to see him perform songs from his extensive catalog, from his debut album to his latest project, THE FORCE.
Presales for Citi and AAdvantage cardholders begin today, followed by MGM Rewards, Live Nation, and Ticketmaster presales on October 31. General ticket sales will open on November 2 at 10 a.m. PT.