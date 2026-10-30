Noah Kahan Announces Massive 'Last Of The Bugs' Stadium Tour: See The Dates

Noah Kahan is going back on tour next year.

On Thursday (October 29), the "Porch Light" singer announced his massive The Last of the Bugs World Tour, which will take him to dozens of cities around North America, Europe and the U.K. in 2027. Kicking off April 24 in Athens, Georgia, Kahan will make stops in cities like Nashville, Houston, San Francisco and Boston before he travels across the pond for additional shows in London, Milan, Paris and more.

"Football stadiums with all my friends. Mind blown and hands shaking let's go back on tour," he wrote on Instagram.

Seemingly bolstered by the support of fans, Kahan also shared a heartfelt comment under his post reflecting on the community they have fostered and the support he has received from fans throughout his career and especially over the past few years.

"Popping in here to say how unbelievably proud and grateful I am for this community and for the gift of your support this year and last and all the years before," he wrote. "Lets f---- go."

General on-sale for ticket takes place November 12 at 12 p.m. local time but fans can sign up by 11:59 p.m. ET November 5 for access to the artist presale on November 10 at 12 p.m. local time, per People.

Kahan added that fans who had previously purchased tickets for his July 18, 2026, show at Citi Field that was canceled due to weather will have "an opportunity to access an exclusive presale for the upcoming June 18th MetLife Stadium show" and shared the requirements to access the presale, such as original tickets having been purchased through Ticketmaster of Face Value Exchange and using the email connected to the Citi Field tickets.

Here are the dates for the North American leg of Kahan's The Last of the Bugs tour: