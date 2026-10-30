Pope Leo Votes In Illinois Midterm Election

Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born pontiff, has made history by voting in a U.S. election while residing in Vatican City. The Vatican confirmed on Friday (October 30) that Pope Leo cast an absentee ballot for the upcoming midterm elections in Illinois. The pope, originally known as Robert Francis Prevost, is registered to vote in Joliet, Illinois.

The Vatican stated, "Pope Leo XIV has exercised his right to vote as a United States citizen, whenever he was eligible to do so. The Holy See Press Office confirms that in keeping with this long-standing practice of civic participation, he has submitted his mail-in ballot in Chicago." This move underscores his belief in the importance of participating in democratic processes.

According to USA Today, the Will County clerk's office issued the pope a mail-in ballot, although officials have not commented on this. The pope has a history of voting regularly in Illinois, having participated in several primary and general elections over the years.

The Vatican also noted that Pope Leo voted during his years of residence in Peru, where he holds citizenship. This consistent engagement in voting reflects his commitment to civic duties, regardless of his location.