Rainy Halloween Forecast For Over 20 States

By iHeartRadio

October 30, 2026

rain on window screen
Photo: Moment RF

More than 20 states are expected to experience rain on Halloween as multiple storm systems move across the West, Midwest, and Southeast. The Southwest and Southeast are forecast to see the heaviest downpours, with several areas at risk for flash flooding. According to 1Weather, flash flooding is a particular concern in southwest Texas, with a Level 2 out of 4 threat issued for Thursday (October 29).

In Tampa, Florida, a rare Super El Niño is altering the usual climate patterns, potentially bringing a month's worth of rain within a week, FOX 13 reports. Families planning to trick-or-treat should prepare for humid conditions, breezy air, and temperatures around 80 degrees. Spotty showers are expected during prime trick-or-treating hours, with heavier rain anticipated on Sunday (November 1).

Meanwhile, the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions are forecast to have the best conditions for Halloween festivities, with clear skies and mild temperatures. However, these favorable conditions are expected to be short-lived, as a larger storm system is predicted to bring rain and wind to these areas by Sunday.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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