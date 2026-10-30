Rap Rising: Young Nudy & 21 Savage Team Up For Their New Song 'Spinnin'
By Tony M. Centeno
October 30, 2026
Young Nudy returns with his latest album, and his collaboration with 21 Savage got fans spinning it back.
On Friday, October 30, the Atlanta rapper dropped his new album Just Doin Me via Atlantic Records and Paradise East Records. The 16-track project opens with "Hits," which is a humble reminder that Nudy got bangers for years, and "Chicken Tender" followed by his previously released tracks, “Who Dat Is” and “Broke B***h.” It also includes his new single "Spinnin" featuring 21 Savage, alongside new collaborations with JID and Fat Smaxk. Nudy worked on the album with producers like Coupe, FnZ, Kid Hazel, and more.
The 33-year-old rapper has consistently delivered hits every year since he broke out on the scene with his debut mixtape Slimeball. Nudy's Just Doin Me serves as the follow-up to his 2025 album Paradise and his 2024 LP Sli'merre 2.
Young Nudy and 21 Savage's "Spinnin" sits at the top of iHeartRadio's Rap Rising playlist this week. Our collection of fresh hip-hop hits also includes new music from BigXthaPlug, BKTHARULA, 2 Chainz plus more. Stream the playlist above and scroll below for more new music.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
Young Nudy, Just Doin Me (Album)
BigXthaPlug, Better Over Time (Album)
The Game, Unreleased Lost Files (Album)
Maliibu Miitch, SAILOR GOON (Album)
BKTHERULA, N5ON (Album)
Xzibit, B-Real & Demrick, Serial Killers: The Murder Show (Album)
Slimesito & evilgiane, EVILSLIME 2 (EP)
Kaliii, Wit 3 iii's (EP)
Victor Victor Presents & Lelo, Il Caos a Detroit (EP)
PayGotti, Can Y'all Hear Me Now? (EP)
Nettspend, Virginia Creeper (EP)
Nino Breeze, NON-FICTION (EP)
2 Chainz, "A Week In Paris"
Conway The Machine, "Diggwutumsayn!"
Benny The Butcher, Black Soprano Family & Fuego Base, "Elevate"
Montana 700, "Like Me"
Trap Dickey, "B. Ruth"
Sleepy Hallow, "Dirty Dan"
Coi Leray featuring Lucky Daye, "Milk N Cookies"
Lefty Gunplay, "On That Sh!t"
Connie Diiamond featuring DreamDoll, "Wait"
D12, "Detroit State of Mind"
Boohavinn, "Bend"