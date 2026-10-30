Young Nudy returns with his latest album, and his collaboration with 21 Savage got fans spinning it back.



On Friday, October 30, the Atlanta rapper dropped his new album Just Doin Me via Atlantic Records and Paradise East Records. The 16-track project opens with "Hits," which is a humble reminder that Nudy got bangers for years, and "Chicken Tender" followed by his previously released tracks, “Who Dat Is” and “Broke B***h.” It also includes his new single "Spinnin" featuring 21 Savage, alongside new collaborations with JID and Fat Smaxk. Nudy worked on the album with producers like Coupe, FnZ, Kid Hazel, and more.

