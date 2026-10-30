Rick Ross Gets Felony Charge Dropped In Domestic Violence Case

Ross' ex-girlfriend, Jazzma Kendrick, told police the former couple got into a verbal dispute in August over an Instagram post she was tagged in. Kendrick claimed Ross slapped her in the face every time she denied being in a relationship with the person who tagged her. She also accused Ross of hitting her and striking her in the chest several times, which caused breathing issues. She also allegedly suffered a busted lip after he grabbed her by her ponytail and slammed her head into the ground.



"William Roberts II, professionally known as Rick Ross, is being wrongfully accused by an ex-girlfriend whose true motivations are unclear," Ross' defense attorneys Bradley Horenstein and Steve Sadow said in a statement to iHeartRadio. "The ex did not even file a police report until a month after the claimed incident allegedly took place. Mr. Roberts is innocent and has pled not guilty to the charges. He respectfully requests that his friends, fans and the general public not prejudge the situation and allow the judicial process to run its course."



Rick Ross kept it brief when he reacted to the news on social media. See what he had to say below.