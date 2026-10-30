Trump Admin Unveils Anti-Fraud Measures In Minnesota

The Trump administration announced new anti-fraud measures in Minnesota, revealing that over $175 million in fraudulent payments have been stopped. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and FBI Director Kash Patel were present on Friday (October 30) to make the announcement. Bessent stated that more than $100 million has been returned to Americans who were victims of overseas fraud. He emphasized the Treasury Department's collaboration with the IRS to combat fraud.

Patel announced that the FBI executed 17 search warrants related to fraud in Minnesota. The suspects allegedly attempted to defraud thousands of people of over $41 million. The announcement was part of a broader effort by the White House to crack down on fraud involving federal assistance and healthcare programs, as reported by The Hill.

The press conference in St. Cloud, Minnesota, also included Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Mehmet Oz and Federal Trade Commission Chair Andrew Ferguson. Assistant Attorney General Colin McDonald joined them for the announcement. The administration's efforts come amid growing concerns about fraud in federal programs.