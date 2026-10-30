Trump Rallies in Kansas and Iowa Back On

By iHeartRadio

October 30, 2026

President Trump Holds Midterm Rally In Mississippi
Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images News / Getty Images

President Donald Trump will resume his campaign trail this weekend with rallies in Kansas and Iowa, after initially canceling them. According to Action Network, the rallies are scheduled for Sunday, as the GOP aims to bolster support ahead of the midterm elections on Tuesday (November 3).

Trump's schedule has been hectic, with the rallies initially canceled and then reinstated within 24 hours. The decision to hold in-person rallies comes amid a challenging electoral landscape for the GOP, with Democrats expected to make significant gains in Congress. Trump remains a key figure in the Republican Party, despite facing negative approval ratings and scrutiny over foreign policy decisions.

In addition to the in-person rallies, Trump will conduct more than 20 tele-rallies across pivotal battleground states, including Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Alaska. This virtual campaign blitz aims to maximize turnout in competitive congressional districts.

On Friday (October 30), Trump will appear at a GOP rally in Daytona Beach, Florida, to energize the Republican base. The event will serve as a platform to support GOP candidates in gubernatorial and congressional races.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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