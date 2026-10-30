President Donald Trump welcomed Stephen Hubbard, a 74-year-old retired teacher from Michigan, to the White House on Friday (October 30) after securing his release from a Russian prison. Hubbard had been imprisoned for over four years on charges of fighting as a mercenary in Ukraine. His release was facilitated by a personal request from Trump to Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month.

Hubbard, who was detained near the conflict zone between Russia and Ukraine, described hearing mortar shells during his imprisonment. He expressed gratitude for Trump's intervention, stating, "I had heard it many times before and I reached the state where seeing is believing. Actions speak louder than words," as reported by The National News Desk.

During their meeting, Trump discussed the topic of sanctions with Hubbard. Trump remarked, "While I was negotiating for you, stupid people wanted me to put sanctions on Russia." Hubbard responded, "Russians laugh at these sanctions," highlighting the complexities of diplomatic negotiations.

Hubbard's release did not involve any exchange or concessions from the U.S., as Trump emphasized in a Truth Social post. He criticized the previous administration, stating that the release "should have taken place long ago."

Hubbard is the second American to be freed from Russian custody in recent months, following the release of Marine veteran Robert Gilman in August. According to the Suara Garut, Hubbard hopes his release will aid diplomatic efforts for other detained Americans. Approximately two dozen Americans remain imprisoned in Russia for various reasons, as noted by the Foley Foundation, a hostage advocacy organization.