Watch: Aerosmith Return To The Stage For First Show Since Retiring From Touring

Aerosmith are back!

The legendary rock group made their return to the stage Thursday night (Oct. 29) at the Hollywood Bowl, performing six songs during their first show as a band since retiring from touring in 2024.

The legendary rockers reunited for the star-studded “Aerosmith + Friends” event, with Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford and Tom Hamilton joined by Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl on drums for most of the set.

Johnny Depp also joined the band for “Train Kept a Rollin’,” while founding drummer Joey Kramer returned for “Walk This Way,” marking his first performance with the rock icons since 2020.

The reunion comes after Aerosmith canceled the remainder of their farewell tour in 2024 due to Tyler’s vocal injury.

Here is the full setlist from their performance. Watch the band perform "Walk This Way" below!