Watch: My Chemical Romance Unveil Star-Studded Short Film Featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish

My Chemical Romance teamed up with visual artist Lauren Tsai for a new short film featuring voice contributions from Billie Eilish and Phoebe Bridgers.

Enitled Prelude to The End, the project arrives as the band celebrates the 20th anniversary of their 2006 album, The Black Parade. The film combines imagery from Tsai’s short film The Dying World with the album’s opening track, “The End.”

The story follows Astrid, a student at a mysterious New England boarding school who enters a world of forgotten ideas after school authorities discard her cherished sketchbook. Tsai voices Astrid, while Eilish plays her friend and Bridgers portrays her sister.

The film is slated to play before the final two U.S. dates of the emo group's The Black Parade tour at the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 30 and 31. The band will then bring the tour to Asia beginning Nov. 7 in South Korea.

Watch the film below!