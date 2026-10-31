Trump Campaigns In Florida Friday

President Donald Trump rallied supporters in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Friday (October 30), as part of his efforts to boost Republican turnout ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections. During the rally, Trump expressed support for Republican candidates, calling them "great people."

The rally was not without interruptions. According to Raw Story, Trump was interrupted three times by protesters, which visibly frustrated him. After the third interruption, Trump paused his speech and addressed the protester, calling them a "dope" and a "loser." He expressed his frustration that the interruptions occurred during his punchlines, joking that people might think he's a "lousy speaker."

Despite the disruptions, the crowd showed their support by chanting, "We love Trump!" The Daytona Beach rally marked Trump's second stop in Florida within a week, as he continues his campaign efforts in the final days before the midterms.