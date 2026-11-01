Golden State Valkyries Win WNBA Finals Over Atlanta Dream

The Golden State Valkyries have claimed their first WNBA championship, defeating the Atlanta Dream 68-63 in Game 7 of the Finals on Saturday night in San Francisco. In just their second year as a franchise, the Valkyries made history by becoming the first expansion team to win the finals so quickly. According to the Valkyries' official site, Gabby Williams led the team with a stellar performance, scoring 30 points and earning the Finals MVP title.

The game was tightly contested, with the score tied at 55 with under three minutes remaining. Williams hit a crucial three-pointer and followed up with free throws to spark a 7-0 run, which helped secure the victory. ESPN reports that Kiah Stokes was instrumental in the Valkyries' defensive efforts, setting a record for most blocks in WNBA Finals history with 19.

The Valkyries' success can be attributed to the strategic decisions made by head coach Natalie Nakase. After falling behind 2-1 in the series, Nakase made key lineup changes, including starting veteran guard Tiffany Hayes, who provided a much-needed offensive boost. Hayes' increased role was significant, as she averaged 26 minutes per game during the Finals compared to 17 in the regular season, as reported by the New York Post.

The Valkyries' journey to the championship began with their formation in 2024, when owner Joe Lacob set high expectations for the team. Nakase embraced the challenge, building a team focused on defense and teamwork. The Valkyries' top-ranked defense held opponents to a league-low 75.1 points per game during the regular season, a testament to Nakase's coaching philosophy.

This championship marks a significant milestone for the Valkyries and sets a strong foundation for future success. With a dedicated roster and a clear vision, the team looks poised to continue their winning ways in the coming seasons.