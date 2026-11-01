Senator Chris Murphy Hospitalized After Stroke

Senator Chris Murphy from Connecticut has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke on Saturday (October 31). According to a statement from his chief of staff, Allison Herwitt, Murphy experienced numbness in his arm while attending his son's hockey game. He was initially taken to a local hospital before being transferred to Johns Hopkins Hospital for further monitoring. Herwitt stated, "The doctors are encouraged by his progress, he is awake and alert, and we are optimistic he will make a full recovery," as reported by Axios.

Murphy, 53, has been a prominent figure in the Senate since 2013, known for his advocacy on gun reform following the Sandy Hook school shooting. He has also been active in foreign policy discussions and has been campaigning for the upcoming midterm elections, traveling to states like Michigan and Florida to support candidates, according to The Guardian.

The senator's hospitalization comes as he is considered a potential candidate for the 2028 presidential election. Despite the health scare, his office remains optimistic about his recovery. Murphy's condition has drawn comparisons to other lawmakers who have faced health challenges while in office, such as former Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senator Chris Van Hollen, as noted by Politico.