Stevens Endorses Rogers In Michigan Senate Race

In a surprising political move, Democratic Congresswoman Haley Stevens has endorsed Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections. Stevens announced her endorsement during a joint appearance with Rogers at a church in Detroit on Sunday (November 1). She described her decision as "personal and private," emphasizing the need to stand together against hate and for the future of Michigan.

Stevens' endorsement comes after a public clash with Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed over issues related to Israel and antisemitism. El-Sayed reportedly asked Stevens to skip a campaign rally that was scheduled for the same day. According to CNN, Stevens' chief of staff and communications director resigned following her endorsement of Rogers.

Stevens had initially supported El-Sayed, but tensions escalated over a controversial ad by an outside group linking U.S. support for Israel to high living costs. Stevens demanded El-Sayed condemn the ad, which he did not, leading to her being disinvited from his campaign events. In a video posted on social media, Stevens stated, "I don’t belong in Abdul’s campaign," and expressed her belief that Rogers represents the ideals Michigan should stand for in the Senate.

The endorsement has caused significant backlash within the Democratic Party, with many viewing it as a betrayal. The Los Angeles Times reported that Stevens' appearance with Rogers stunned party officials, as Democrats aim to maintain control of the Senate seat being vacated by retiring Democrat Gary Peters.

As the election approaches, the Michigan Senate race remains a critical battleground, with both parties vying for control of the seat. The outcome could significantly impact the balance of power on Capitol Hill.