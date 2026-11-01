Sullivan Accuses Peltola Of Voter Confusion Tactics

Alaska Republican Senator Dan S. Sullivan has accused Democratic Senate candidate Mary Peltola of attempting to confuse voters in the upcoming election. During an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," Sullivan claimed that Peltola treats Alaskan voters with "disdain" after a report by The New York Times alleged that her campaign and national Democrats recruited a spoiler candidate with a similar name to his. The report, based on interviews and campaign finance documents, suggested that Peltola's campaign was involved in recruiting Dan J. Sullivan, a retired schoolteacher, to run as a spoiler candidate.

Peltola has denied any involvement in the alleged plot, stating, "I honestly have no idea," when asked about the recruitment efforts, according to PBS. She called the attention on the issue a "distraction" from the main concerns facing Alaskans, such as high prices caused by the war in Iran.

The controversy has sparked a criminal investigation ordered by Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy, as reported by CNBC. The investigation aims to determine if any laws were broken in the recruitment of the second Sullivan. Despite the allegations, Peltola maintains that her campaign is focused on addressing issues like lowering costs and fixing systemic problems in Washington, D.C.

The stakes in the Alaska Senate race are high, with Democrats needing to flip four seats to gain a Senate majority. The race is considered a "toss-up," and recent polls show Peltola holding a slight lead. As Alaskans continue to cast their votes, the outcome of this closely watched election remains uncertain.