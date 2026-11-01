Trump Plans Speech At Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool

By iHeartRadio

November 1, 2026

US-LIFESTYLE-WASHINGTON DC
Photo: ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP / Getty Images

President Donald Trump is planning to deliver a closing argument for the midterm elections at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Monday. This announcement comes as Trump wraps up a month-long campaign marathon, having held over two dozen rallies. Speaking to reporters in Iowa on Sunday, Trump mentioned the event at the landmark, stating it would "show how beautiful it is" and hinted, "we might hold it tomorrow or something."

The reflecting pool has been a focal point during Trump's second term, undergoing a renovation that faced several challenges. According to Yahoo Entertainment, the renovation was initially estimated at $1.5 million but ballooned to nearly $20 million. The pool's bottom lining peeled, and algae formed, leading Trump to blame "vandals," although cases against individuals were dismissed due to lack of evidence. The Daily Beast reported that the issues were attributed to shoddy workmanship by Trump's contractor.

Trump's decision to hold the event at the reflecting pool marks a shift from his strategy of hosting rallies in conservative areas. As reported by Yahoo News, this move comes amid efforts to energize his base as Republicans aim to maintain congressional majorities. The reflecting pool's renovation has been contentious, with Trump asserting it was vandalized, despite evidence suggesting otherwise.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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