365 Whole Foods' Supplement Recalled Over Salmonella Risk

A supplement sold at Whole Foods Markets and online has been recalled due to concerns over salmonella contamination. The recall, issued on Friday, affects one lot of 365 Whole Foods Market Standardized + Full Spectrum Blend Ashwagandha capsules, 120 count. The FDA discovered the potential contamination through routine sampling of a retail unit. No illnesses related to the recall have been reported so far.

The recalled capsules, sold by Vitality Works Inc., come in white, plastic bottles and bear the UPC 9948252099. They have the lot number 2025-26227 and an expiration date of October 13, 2028, printed on the bottom. The capsules were available nationwide from November 24, 2025, to October 20, 2026, at Whole Foods Market stores and on Amazon.com.

Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, a foodborne illness that leads to symptoms like fever, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. These symptoms typically appear six hours to six days after consumption and can last up to a week. While most people recover without treatment, the illness can be more severe in young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

Consumers who purchased the recalled capsules are advised to dispose of them and can receive a refund at Whole Foods Market locations. Medical Daily notes that those who bought the product on Amazon should check their order history for the 120-count bottle and purchase date. For questions, Vitality Works can be contacted at (505) 268-9950, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mountain Time.