Bears, Seahawks Showcase MNF In Seattle

The Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks will face off on Monday Night Football at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. The game is set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN. The Bears, led by quarterback Caleb Williams, come into the game with a 5-2 record after a narrow victory over the New England Patriots. Williams threw for 308 yards and two touchdowns in that game, with wide receiver Luther Burden catching four passes for 130 yards. Tight end Colston Loveland also contributed with a 12-yard touchdown catch.

The Seahawks, with quarterback Sam Darnold, are 4-3 after defeating the previously unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs 20-3. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a standout performance with nine catches for 150 yards and a touchdown, while running back Emanuel Wilson rushed for 100 yards and a score. Seattle's defense has been strong, extending their streak to 36 games without allowing a 100-yard rusher.

According to USA Today, the Bears and Seahawks last met on December 26, 2024, with Seattle winning a low-scoring game 6-3. However, Chicago won their last meeting in Seattle 25-24 in 2021.

Oregon Live projects a narrow 25-22 win for the Seahawks. The prediction markets favor Seattle, but the Bears are expected to cover the 3.5-point spread with a 54.7% probability.

Fans can catch the game on television, radio, or streaming platforms, with details available on the Chicago Bears' official website.