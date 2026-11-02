Deep Purple's Ian Gillan Hospitalized After Medical Emergency, Band Cancels Tour Dates

By Will Mendelson

November 2, 2026

Rock In Rio 2024 - Day 3
Photo: Wagner Meier / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Deep Purple canceled two upcoming concerts after frontman Ian Gillan was hospitalized following a medical emergency.

The band announced Saturday (Oct. 31) that Gillan, 81, was hospitalized, forcing the group to cancel performances scheduled that night and Sunday (Nov. 1) in Germany.

“With great disappointment, Deep Purple must announce that they are unable to perform as scheduled,” the classic rock group wrote on Instagram, adding that they would try to find new dates for both shows.

The "Smoke on the Water" hitmakers didn't share any further specific details about Gillan's condition.

The rockers have been on their “SPLAT!” world tour since August and are currently scheduled to resume their European run on Tuesday (Nov. 3).

Gillan joined the band in 1969 and remains part of their current lineup alongside guitarist Simon McBride, bassist Roger Glover, drummer Ian Paice and keyboardist Don Airey.

The news comes months after former band bassist and vocalist Glenn Hughes announced he was stepping away from live performances to undergo open-heart surgery.

Deep Purple
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