Director Michael Mann Hospitalized After Gun Range Accident
By iHeartRadio
November 2, 2026
Michael Mann, the acclaimed director known for films like "Heat" and "Collateral," was hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself at a gun range in Los Angeles. The incident occurred on Saturday (October 31) at The Range LA, a members-only indoor shooting range, according to ABC News.
Mann, 83, was holstering a .45-caliber handgun when it accidentally discharged, striking him in the left thigh. His spokesperson stated that the gun discharged while holstered, resulting in a "superficial injury." Mann was treated and released from the hospital after receiving medical attention.
The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed the shooting was accidental. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 11100 block of Missouri Avenue around 4 p.m. local time. The LAPD stated, "The subject was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. An injury report was completed."
Mann's latest project, "Heat 2," is scheduled to begin production in January. The film, which serves as both a prequel and sequel to his 1995 classic "Heat," will feature a star-studded cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale, and Stephen Graham, as reported by Variety. The incident is not expected to impact the start of production on the sequel.
This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio