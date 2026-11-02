Director Michael Mann Hospitalized After Gun Range Accident

Michael Mann, the acclaimed director known for films like "Heat" and "Collateral," was hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself at a gun range in Los Angeles. The incident occurred on Saturday (October 31) at The Range LA, a members-only indoor shooting range, according to ABC News.

Mann, 83, was holstering a .45-caliber handgun when it accidentally discharged, striking him in the left thigh. His spokesperson stated that the gun discharged while holstered, resulting in a "superficial injury." Mann was treated and released from the hospital after receiving medical attention.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed the shooting was accidental. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 11100 block of Missouri Avenue around 4 p.m. local time. The LAPD stated, "The subject was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. An injury report was completed."

Mann's latest project, "Heat 2," is scheduled to begin production in January. The film, which serves as both a prequel and sequel to his 1995 classic "Heat," will feature a star-studded cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale, and Stephen Graham, as reported by Variety. The incident is not expected to impact the start of production on the sequel.