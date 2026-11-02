Florida State Fires Head Football Coach Mike Norvell

Florida State University has fired head football coach Mike Norvell after a home loss to Clemson on Saturday (October 31) dropped the Seminoles to a 3-5 record this season. Norvell, who was in his seventh season in Tallahassee, leaves with a 41-39 overall record, including a 23-30 mark in ACC play, according to Tomahawk Nation.

The decision to part ways with Norvell comes with a significant financial cost. Florida State is on the hook for a buyout of approximately $48.6 million, as reported by CBS Sports. This figure is the third-largest buyout in college football history, trailing only Jimbo Fisher's $77 million from Texas A&M and LSU's $54 million deal with Brian Kelly.

Norvell's tenure at Florida State included an ACC Championship in 2023, but the program struggled in subsequent seasons, including a 2-10 record in 2024. The firing also includes defensive coordinator Tony White, as noted by Yahoo Sports.

Former Middle Tennessee head coach Rick Stockstill, who has been serving as Florida State's director of offensive scouting, will step in as interim head coach. Stockstill, a former FSU quarterback and Hall of Famer, is expected to provide steady leadership during this transition period.

Florida State President Richard McCullough stated, "We have made the decision to change the leadership of our football program," and expressed confidence in Stockstill's ability to lead the team. The university will conduct a national search for Norvell's permanent replacement, aiming to find someone who embraces Florida State's tradition of championship athletics.

The Seminoles' search for a new head coach comes amid financial challenges and the ongoing search for a new athletic director, following the firing of Michael Alford in September. Florida State's administration, led by Board of Trustees Chairman Peter Collins, is tasked with navigating these transitions as the program seeks to restore its competitive standing.