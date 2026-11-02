GloRilla, Ice Spice & More Artists Stun Fans With Their Halloween Costumes

By Tony M. Centeno

November 2, 2026

GloRilla & Ice Spice
Photo: Getty Images

GloRilla, Ice Spice, Ludacris, and more rappers won Halloween with their iconic Halloween costumes.

Before Halloween night, Big Glo shocked fans by turning into Ciara. She channeled the Atlanta singer's look from her debut album, Goodies. and recreated the memorable cover artwork. She even got her boyfriend, Brandon Ingram, involved by recruiting him to portray Bow Wow in her recreation of their 2005 hit "Like You." The superstar rapper and the NBA star posted up next to each other and lip-synced the song just like Bow and Cici did in their music video.

"Cause Ian never had nobody do me like youuuuu," Glo wrote in her caption.

Ice Spice also had fans in a chokehold with her hilarious costume. The "Princess Diana" rapper stepped out to Unruly and Ch@mobile's Halloween party in Los Angeles while dressed as Patrick Star with knee-high black boots and fishnet stockings. She was spotted in the VIP section, met up with Young Thug, and hit the stage dressed like the infamous meme from the original SpongeBob SquarePants Movie. The Bronx native recently contributed the lead single to the soundtrack for the latest SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants.

GloRilla and Ice Spice weren't the only rappers who had incredible Halloween costumes. Ludacris and his wife, Eudoxie Bridges, dressed up as Prince and Apollonia Kotero from Purple Rain. The couple took photos on a motorcycle just like Prince and Apollonia did in 1984. Meanwhile, Maino made headlines for dressing up like Rick Ross, and Joey Bada$$ turned into Slick Rick. Sexyy Red also performed with Loe Shimmy while dressed as X-Men's "Mystique."

See more creative Halloween costumes from Janelle Monáe, Fabolous, and more artists below.

Ice Spice as "Patrick Star"

Ludacris as "Prince"

Joey Bada$$ as "Slick Rick"

Fabolous as "Deajon Love"

Janelle Monae as "Mother Creature"

Sexyy Red as "Mystique"

Chloe Bailey as "Queen Akasha"

Kash Doll as "Toy Soldier"

Lizzo as "Dolly Parton"

North West as "Edward Scissorhands"

GloRillaIce Spice
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