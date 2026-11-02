GloRilla, Ice Spice & More Artists Stun Fans With Their Halloween Costumes
By Tony M. Centeno
November 2, 2026
GloRilla, Ice Spice, Ludacris, and more rappers won Halloween with their iconic Halloween costumes.
Before Halloween night, Big Glo shocked fans by turning into Ciara. She channeled the Atlanta singer's look from her debut album, Goodies. and recreated the memorable cover artwork. She even got her boyfriend, Brandon Ingram, involved by recruiting him to portray Bow Wow in her recreation of their 2005 hit "Like You." The superstar rapper and the NBA star posted up next to each other and lip-synced the song just like Bow and Cici did in their music video.
"Cause Ian never had nobody do me like youuuuu," Glo wrote in her caption.
Ice Spice also had fans in a chokehold with her hilarious costume. The "Princess Diana" rapper stepped out to Unruly and Ch@mobile's Halloween party in Los Angeles while dressed as Patrick Star with knee-high black boots and fishnet stockings. She was spotted in the VIP section, met up with Young Thug, and hit the stage dressed like the infamous meme from the original SpongeBob SquarePants Movie. The Bronx native recently contributed the lead single to the soundtrack for the latest SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants.
GloRilla and Ice Spice weren't the only rappers who had incredible Halloween costumes. Ludacris and his wife, Eudoxie Bridges, dressed up as Prince and Apollonia Kotero from Purple Rain. The couple took photos on a motorcycle just like Prince and Apollonia did in 1984. Meanwhile, Maino made headlines for dressing up like Rick Ross, and Joey Bada$$ turned into Slick Rick. Sexyy Red also performed with Loe Shimmy while dressed as X-Men's "Mystique."
See more creative Halloween costumes from Janelle Monáe, Fabolous, and more artists below.
Ice Spice as "Patrick Star"
Ludacris as "Prince"
Happy Halloween From Prince & Apollonia ☔️ ☔️ #thebridges #paisleypark pic.twitter.com/MD8UJmgxi8— Ludacris (@Ludacris) October 31, 2026
Joey Bada$$ as "Slick Rick"
Fabolous as "Deajon Love"
Janelle Monae as "Mother Creature"
Sexyy Red as "Mystique"
Sexyy Red went as Mystique for Halloween and wore it to Loe Shimmy's event. Blue bodysuit head to toe, red wig, yellow eyes, and a red patch down low that had BenDaDonnn asking "What is that? A bush?" pic.twitter.com/OXkT9hAEsp— FVTV Media (@fvtvmedia) November 1, 2026
Chloe Bailey as "Queen Akasha"
my interpretation of Queen Akasha portrayed by the iconic Aaliyah in Queen of the Damned 👑 #halloween pic.twitter.com/ktqfFZU05A— Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) October 30, 2026
Kash Doll as "Toy Soldier"
Only time I’m green is on Halloween 🎃 lol pic.twitter.com/bDEm6RoyBm— KEISHA (@kashdoll) October 30, 2026
Lizzo as "Dolly Parton"
Lizzo dresses up as Dolly Parton for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/LiwsJvQfbs— Pop Base (@PopBase) October 31, 2026
North West as "Edward Scissorhands"
North West dressed up as Edward Scissorhands for Halloween. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/1fA3cVNEsc— yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) October 29, 2026