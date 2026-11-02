Haley Stevens Removed From Michigan Democratic Party

Michigan Congresswoman Haley Stevens has been removed from the state's Democratic Party after endorsing Republican Senate nominee Mike Rogers over Democrat Abdul El-Sayed. The decision, announced by Michigan Democratic Party Chair Curtis Hertel on Sunday (November 1), follows Stevens' public endorsement of Rogers, which came after a contentious primary loss to El-Sayed.

Stevens cited El-Sayed's stance on Israel and his association with progressive streamer Hasan Piker as reasons for her endorsement of Rogers. Despite her decision, Stevens stated in her endorsement video that she remains "a very proud Democrat."

The endorsement has sparked significant backlash from Democrats both in Michigan and nationally. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called Stevens' decision "a despicable betrayal," emphasizing the importance of supporting El-Sayed in the close Senate race. Schumer had previously backed Stevens in the primary but endorsed El-Sayed after his win.

The Michigan Senate race is crucial for Democrats aiming to retake the Senate, with El-Sayed's campaign reporting a $1.2 million fundraising surge following Stevens' endorsement of Rogers. El-Sayed dismissed Stevens' endorsement, stating he is more focused on policy than politics.

Stevens' endorsement has also led to calls for her removal from the Democratic caucus, with several House Democrats expressing support for such a move. Rep. Pramila Jayapal criticized Stevens for supporting a candidate aligned with former President Donald Trump, stating she "has no place in our party."

Despite the controversy, Stevens maintains she is still a Democrat and plans to vote for Democrats in other races. The fallout from her endorsement continues to unfold as the election approaches.