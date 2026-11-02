Halloween Shootings Leave 24 Dead Nationwide

A violent Halloween weekend resulted in at least 24 deaths and nearly 100 injuries across the United States. In Dallas, three separate shootings early Sunday left four people dead and 15 injured. Police Chief Daniel Comeaux stated that some arrests were made, but details remain unclear.

In Jackson, Mississippi, two people were killed in a shooting, while in Northern California, a pregnant woman was killed and six others injured at a Spirit Halloween store. Another shooting at a Spirit Halloween in Michigan resulted in the death of a 21-year-old Detroit man on Friday.

Several shootings occurred near college campuses. In Birmingham, Alabama, a shooting after the Magic City Classic football game left one person dead and eight injured. Fox News reported that the shooting happened near Legion Field, where vendors were set up.

In Bloomington, Illinois, a shooting near Illinois Wesleyan University killed a 19-year-old woman and injured several others. In Boulder, Colorado, a shooting on University Hill left one University of Colorado Boulder student dead and another critically injured. Police are investigating the incidents and have released descriptions of persons of interest.

In Jacksonville, Florida, two separate shootings at Halloween parties resulted in two deaths and 11 injuries, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The shootings occurred within hours of each other, and investigations are ongoing.

The weekend's violence also included a shooting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, where six people were hospitalized. Authorities are investigating the incident, which reportedly began with an altercation.

The shootings have prompted calls for justice and accountability. Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters expressed his condolences to the victims and pledged to bring those responsible to justice.