Heidi Klum Looks Unrecognizable In Gory Costume At Her Annual Halloween Party

Klum spoke to People at the event where she shared some inspiration behind the shocking costume, which took four months to make.

"I was looking at my hand and I was like, 'Hmm... I wonder if I could fit in a hand,'" she said. "I was looking at my fingers, and I was like, 'Fingers could actually be legs.'"

She added, "Then my arms could be more fingers and I could put my body in there somehow, so that's what I proposed to [makeup designer Mike Marino]."

Klum has donned many jaw-dropping costumes over the years for her annual Halloween Party, such as Fiona from Shrek, a glamorous peacock, a giant worm, E.T. and Madusa, but what happens to the looks once spooky season is over? Does she still keep them? The answer is yes.

"I still have all of my costumes. I saw something the other day where people were like 'Oh that they all go into the garbage,' but they don't ... I come out of this, it's not completely ruined, they all get stored and they are all in a box in storage."

Keep scrolling to see photos of Klum's 2026 Halloween costume.