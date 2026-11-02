Heidi Klum Looks Unrecognizable In Gory Costume At Her Annual Halloween Party
By Sarah Tate
November 2, 2026
Heidi Klum has proved once again why she is the queen of Halloween, this time with a gory, over-the-top costume for her 2026 Halloween Party.
The supermodel, 53, looked completely unrecognizable at the 25th anniversary of her famous Halloween bash in New York on Saturday as she transformed into a giant severed human hand, complete with tendons and ligaments dangling from the bloody wrist as her eyes and mouth peaked through the skin. The grotesque look also included elements of beauty, with the hand featuring a red manicure and replicas of Klum's engagement and wedding rings.
She arrived at the star-studded red carpet surrounded by helpers wearing yellow hazmat suits splattered with blood and black face masks and later posed alongside three of her children, Lou, Johan and Leni.
Klum spoke to People at the event where she shared some inspiration behind the shocking costume, which took four months to make.
"I was looking at my hand and I was like, 'Hmm... I wonder if I could fit in a hand,'" she said. "I was looking at my fingers, and I was like, 'Fingers could actually be legs.'"
She added, "Then my arms could be more fingers and I could put my body in there somehow, so that's what I proposed to [makeup designer Mike Marino]."
Klum has donned many jaw-dropping costumes over the years for her annual Halloween Party, such as Fiona from Shrek, a glamorous peacock, a giant worm, E.T. and Madusa, but what happens to the looks once spooky season is over? Does she still keep them? The answer is yes.
"I still have all of my costumes. I saw something the other day where people were like 'Oh that they all go into the garbage,' but they don't ... I come out of this, it's not completely ruined, they all get stored and they are all in a box in storage."
Keep scrolling to see photos of Klum's 2026 Halloween costume.