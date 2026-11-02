Iran: Ball In U.S. Court

Iran has stated that "the ball is in the U.S.'s court" regarding ending the ongoing conflict between the two nations. The war has persisted for eight months, and mediators are working to reach a resolution. Despite three days of indirect negotiations led by Qatar, no breakthrough has been achieved, according to PBS.

President Donald Trump expressed optimism over the weekend, stating that the war would end soon, "one way or the other." He mentioned having a "very good" conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday, as reported by Fox News.

The situation remains tense, with the U.S. and its Gulf allies preparing for potential military actions against Iran. The Wall Street Journal reports that these allies are concerned about retaliatory strikes on their infrastructure.

Iranian negotiators left Qatar on Sunday after discussions aimed at ending the conflict. A draft proposal is circulating for feedback, and a follow-up meeting is being considered. Iran has expanded its threats but awaits the latest U.S. response, PBS reports.

The conflict has also impacted global oil prices, which have dropped 3% following news of renewed peace talks. However, President Trump has not ruled out renewed conflict with Tehran, emphasizing that the U.S. might soon "give Iran 'the hammer'" if talks do not succeed, according to Fox News.