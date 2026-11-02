Judge Dismisses Complaint Against Ex-FBI Officials In Hunter Biden Case

A federal judge dismissed a complaint against two former FBI officials, Nikki Floris and Bradley Benavides, who were accused of misleading Congress about investigations into Hunter Biden. The decision was made on Monday (November 2) by U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui, who criticized the prosecution for its handling of the case, describing it as "political prosecution." The judge noted that the evidence presented was insufficient to prove that Floris and Benavides knowingly lied.

The complaint alleged that the two officials downplayed their knowledge of a laptop linked to Hunter Biden during a 2023 testimony before the House Judiciary Committee. The Justice Department claimed the laptop was dropped off by Hunter Biden at a Delaware repair shop in 2019, and the case was seen by some as politically motivated, especially given its timing before the midterm elections.

According to News4JAX, the judge expressed concerns about the Justice Department's decision to file the case through a criminal complaint rather than seeking a grand jury indictment. This method is typically used when there is an urgent need to detain a defendant.

Despite the dismissal, the Justice Department may still pursue a grand jury indictment against Floris and Benavides. However, as noted by The Alexandria Brief, securing an indictment in politically sensitive cases has proven challenging in the nation's capital.

The case has been linked to broader allegations by former President Donald Trump and his allies, who have accused the FBI of suppressing information during the 2020 presidential campaign. The complaint also highlighted a "defensive briefing" given by Floris and Benavides to lawmakers in 2020, which some Republican senators claimed was used to undermine their investigation into the Biden administration.

The judge's ruling represents a setback for the Justice Department, which has faced difficulties in persuading grand juries to return indictments in politically charged prosecutions. The decision underscores the complexities and challenges of navigating legal proceedings that intersect with political narratives.