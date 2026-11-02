LGBTQ And Religious Rights Clash In Supreme Court Case

The Supreme Court is set to hear a significant case involving religious freedom and LGBTQ rights, focusing on Colorado's publicly funded preschool program. Catholic parishes and parents are challenging a state requirement that participating schools must provide equal enrollment opportunities to same-sex couples. They argue that this mandate violates their First Amendment religious protections. Meanwhile, Colorado maintains that the requirement ensures equal access to publicly funded services.

The Trump administration supports the religious groups, arguing that the state should make exceptions for faith-based schools. The case could have broader implications for how states enforce anti-discrimination rules on religious organizations receiving public funds.

According to NPR, the case, St. Mary Catholic Parish v. Roy, will be heard on Tuesday (November 3). The Denver Archdiocese and two parishes argue that Colorado's law discriminates against Catholic schools by not allowing them to refuse enrollment to children of LGBTQ parents. The state counters that the schools are welcome to participate in the program but must adhere to non-discrimination rules.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit previously ruled in favor of the state, stating that Colorado did not exclude religious preschools from the program but required them to comply with equal-opportunity requirements. The court noted that these requirements apply universally to all participating preschools, regardless of their religious affiliation.

As reported by SCOTUSblog, the Supreme Court will review two main questions: the scope of the court's 2022 decision in Carson v. Makin, which struck down a Maine law excluding religious schools from public funding, and whether Colorado's non-discrimination rules are generally applicable under the precedent set by Employment Division v. Smith.

The case has drawn attention from various advocacy groups. Some worry that a ruling in favor of the preschools could lead to state-funded discrimination against LGBTQ families and other vulnerable groups. Others argue that religious schools should have the freedom to operate according to their beliefs without government interference.

The decision could impact how states balance religious freedoms with anti-discrimination policies in publicly funded programs, potentially affecting similar cases nationwide.