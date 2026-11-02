Loe Shimmy Performs With Sexyy Red, Brent Faiyaz & More At 'Zombieland' Halloween Show
By Tony M. Centeno
November 2, 2026
Loe Shimmy brought out a few heavy hitters at his massive Halloween concert.
The Pompano Beach native hosted his inaugural Zombieland event on Halloween night, October 31, at the Miramar Amphitheater. Fans experienced Loe Shimmy's zombie-inspired haunted house and other activations before the rapper took the stage. He made his grand entrance in black overalls and a zombie mask while rocking a huge diamond chain and pendant. After running through a few hits from his recent album Pretty Girlz Run The World, Loe Shimmy brought out his special guests BigXthaPlug, Sexyy Red, Rob49, and Brent Faiyaz.
BigXthaPlug was the first guest to pop out to the tune of his hit "Mmhmm." He also performed other fan favorites like "Levels" and "The Largest." The Dallas rapper and Shimmy shared the stage together a day after they dropped their brand-new collaboration "I Like It" from BigX's latest album Better Over Time. After their performance, Shimmy invited a few ladies onstage for the Zombieland costume contest. The crowd helped pick out two creative winners. The winner, who received $3,000 from Lucky Hands social casino, was dressed as a sexy vampire. The runner-up, who won $2,000, wore a costume inspired by Missy Elliott's creative music videos.
After the contest wrapped up, Sexyy Red made her way to the stage and stunned fans with her costume. The St. Louis rapper transformed into Mystique from Marvel's X-Men, complete with long red hair, blue textured skin, and red hair on her crotch. She came out onstage while her collaboration with Shimmy, "5 Star Freak," blared through the speakers. She also stuck around to perform songs like "Get It Sexyy," "Looking For The H*es," and more.
The night continued with performances by Rob49, who performed their collaboration "I Need Us" and more. At one point during the show, an artist gave Rob49 a painting of the New Orleans rapper. He held on to it tightly as he delivered his hits. Loe Shimmy closed out the show by inviting his last guest, Brent Faiyaz, to the stage. Fans screamed at the top of their lungs as the Maryland crooner delivered the chorus from Loe Shimmy's "For Me." The two also performed their other collaboration, "Run The World."
Check out more moments from Loe Shimmy's Zombieland below.