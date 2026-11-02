Loe Shimmy Performs With Sexyy Red, Brent Faiyaz & More At 'Zombieland' Halloween Show

BigXthaPlug was the first guest to pop out to the tune of his hit "Mmhmm." He also performed other fan favorites like "Levels" and "The Largest." The Dallas rapper and Shimmy shared the stage together a day after they dropped their brand-new collaboration "I Like It" from BigX's latest album Better Over Time. After their performance, Shimmy invited a few ladies onstage for the Zombieland costume contest. The crowd helped pick out two creative winners. The winner, who received $3,000 from Lucky Hands social casino, was dressed as a sexy vampire. The runner-up, who won $2,000, wore a costume inspired by Missy Elliott's creative music videos.



After the contest wrapped up, Sexyy Red made her way to the stage and stunned fans with her costume. The St. Louis rapper transformed into Mystique from Marvel's X-Men, complete with long red hair, blue textured skin, and red hair on her crotch. She came out onstage while her collaboration with Shimmy, "5 Star Freak," blared through the speakers. She also stuck around to perform songs like "Get It Sexyy," "Looking For The H*es," and more.