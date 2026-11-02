Man Completes 28-Year Walk Around The World

Karl Bushby has completed a remarkable 28-year journey walking around the world, finally returning to his hometown of Hull, England, on Monday (November 2). Bushby set off from Punta Arenas, Chile, in 1998 at the age of 29, with the goal of walking back to the UK without using any form of transport. His journey spanned over 31,000 miles across four continents and 30 countries.

Bushby's trek, known as the Goliath Expedition, was inspired by a story from his father about special forces troops debating whether it was possible to walk from London to New York via the Bering Strait. He extended the route south to Chile, creating an expedition that would take him from the southernmost reaches of South America back to England.

Throughout his journey, Bushby faced numerous challenges, including being detained in Panama and Russia, and surviving a near-death experience while crossing the Bering Strait. He adhered to two self-imposed rules: not using any transport to advance and not returning to the UK until his mission was complete.

Upon his return, Bushby was greeted by hundreds of people in Hull, where a civic ceremony was held in his honor. "This is absolute madness," he said, as reported by ExplorersWeb. "The kindness of strangers, so many, from individuals to nation states to get me back here today. I didn’t do this alone. There was a big team. The biggest team. Earth."

Bushby's journey has been documented in various media outlets, and his personal belongings and photographs are set to be displayed in an exhibition at the Monocle building in Hull, according to the BBC. The exhibition will run from Tuesday (November 3) until early 2027.

Reflecting on his journey, Bushby expressed mixed emotions about its completion. "I’m about to lose my purpose for living," he told The New York Times. "It’s about to abruptly end." He is now considering retraining as a teacher, having enjoyed giving talks in schools during his walk.

Bushby's extraordinary adventure has captured the world's attention, not only for its scale but also for the sheer determination and perseverance it required. As he reintegrates into society, he faces the challenge of finding new purpose after fulfilling his lifelong dream.